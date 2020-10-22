FSSAI Recruitment 2020: Great Opportunity Of Government Job; Check Details Before Applying

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for several posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts of Advisor, Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director (OL), Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Assistant and other posts on or before November 2, 2020.

Complete information related to these jobs such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Important Date: Last date for application: November 2, 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy: November 11, 2020

Vacancy Details: Advisor, Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director (OL), Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Assistant and other posts.

Number of posts: 66 posts

Educational Qualification: The educational qualification of the applicants is determined differently according to the posts. Download the notification for all the important information related to the application.

Age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidate for the posts has been fixed at 56 years.

How to apply: Applications will be from both online and offline mode. Candidates go to the official website www.fssai.gov.in to download the official notification and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the online application process. For offline application, send your form to the given address before the last date. Address – Assistant Director (HR), FSSAI, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi

Name of Institute: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

Job Location: New Delhi

Selection Process: Selection of candidates will be based on written test and interview.

