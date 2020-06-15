Frustrated over harassment by landlord for house rent, man sets himself on fire in Odisha

Frustrated over harassment by landlord for house rent, man sets himself on fire in Odisha

Sambalpur: A youth set himself on fire in his bid to commit suicide allegedly after his landlord repeatedly harassed him to pay the house rent amid coronavirus outbreak in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday evening.

One Bhala Mohanty and his family members were staying in a rented house at Kumbharpada of Sambalpur district. However, he could not pay the house rent of some months due to the lockdown imposed to contain spread of COVID19.

His landlord Dibakar Rana, on the other hand, repeatedly demanded the house rent following which there was some argument between them.

The local police intervened and sorted out the matter at the police station. But Dibakar harassed Bhala mentally.

Annoyed over the harassment, Bhala set himself on fire by pouring kerosene in front of the Dhanupali police station.

He was rescued and rushed to Burla Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, police have detained Dibakar Rana for interrogation.