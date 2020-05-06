Frontline Corona Warrior Of Odisha’s Keonjhar Loses Her Life While On Duty

Keonjhar: In a heart-wrenching incident, an Anganwadi worker has lost her life while at work in a village of Keonjhar district in Odisha. This frontline warrior of the Covid-19 pandemic was on duty when this incident took place.

She was on a door-to-door duty to create awareness about coronavirus and asking people to use mosquito nets. Suddenly she fainted and was rushed to ‘Maa Tarini’, a private clinic in Champua

According to sources, the Anganwadi worker identified as Rukmani Mahanta aged 55 years, belonged to the Bilaiepada Anganwadi center.

Since her condition deteriorated at the private clinic, she was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Keonjhar. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.