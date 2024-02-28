From the facilities to eligibility and online application here is all you need to know about Nabin Odisha Magic Card

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not leaving any stones unturned for the development of the people of all sectors. However, it is giving more focus for the all-round growth of women and students. It has launched several schemes for them.

The state government is now going to take a major initiative to cover all the students through the launching of the futuristic Nabin Odisha Magic Card.

What is Nabin Odisha Magic Card?

Nabin Odisha Magic Card is a points- system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment.

It will create a platform for the youth to aspire and achieve their dreams. It will be encouraging and empowering the youth by providing physical and digital access to resources which will help them in their career growth and personality development.

Types of Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

The Nabin Odisha Magic Card will be a “Passport to Prosperity.” Based on points earned through various activities and parameters the cards will be upgraded to Silver, Gold and Platinum level.

The Cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of student in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online courses, personality development courses etc.

Benefits of Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

The Nabin Odisha Magic Card can provide access to various facilities like –

Bus/Train/Flights concession Access to Phone/ Data recharge and Wi-Fi e-libraries; Online Academic courses Personality development courses and workshops Coaching Centres and Tuition classes Skill Development courses Career counseling Language courses including Odia and English “Earn While You Learn” opportunities Volunteering opportunities Access to stadiums during the national and international tournaments Access to Journals and Seminars; Access to tourist places, Museums, etc. This card will also provide Job and Placement opportunities through sharing of this data with the potential recruiting companies-A LinkedIn type platform for the students to interact with the industry and will integrate with the Start Up ecosystem to encourage the students to aspire to be entrepreneurs and also to provide priority loans for the students under various schemes like Swayam etc. Government will actively engage with the private sector to provide more benefits to the students through these smart cards.

How to get or apply for Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

Online registration portal for Types of Nabin Odisha Magic Card will be launched on March 5th, 2024.

Eligibility for Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

All the students of the UG and PG courses will be eligible.

When Nabin Odisha Magic Card will be distributed?

The State government has decided to distribute the Types of Nabin Odisha Magic Cards from August 15.

Meanwhile, 5 T Chairman VK Pandian informed that that the Government will take further inputs from the students and teachers on the various activities which can be included in this points-system. The Card will be completely technology driven and will be a revolutionary concept towards youth engagement and empowerment, he said.