From sending money to message disappears, these amazing features came in WhatsApp

This week, many new features have come in the popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. The company has not only introduced a new tool for storage management, but has also introduced the payment feature to the disparate messages feature in India. So let’s know about these latest features in WhatsApp this week.

WhatsApp’s storage management tool

To overcome the storage problem, WhatsApp has launched a storage management tool. Through this, users can now easily identify files which take up more space and can delete them. For this feature, you have to go to the settings of WhatsApp, go to Storage and data option. Here you will see the option of Manage storage. Here you will be sent many times and you will get files of size greater than 5MB.

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature

The message disappearing feature has finally arrived on WhatsApp. After enabling this feature for a chat, all the new messages sent there will disappear on their own after 7 days. Users cannot set a time limit for missing messages. In such a situation, the receiver can also take a screenshot of the chat. This feature is provided to every chat window, whether individual or group chat; Will have to be enabled separately for.

WhatsApp Pay feature

The company has also started its payment service in India. That is, you can send money on WhatsApp just like the message. To get this feature, you have to update the app. The new payment feature has started coming just above the Settings option. Here once you have to enter your account details, you have to set a UPI PIN. After this, open the chat and tap on the attachment option to whomever you want to send money on WhatsApp. You can send money by clicking on the payment found here.

