From reservation quota to security measures here’s what Indian Railways has planned for women passengers

In what can be considered as a piece of great and good news for the women passengers, the Indian Railways has reportedly taken several steps including providing reservation quota and security to the women travelers. This was informed by Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw said that this step has been taken keeping in mind the convenience and safety of women in long-distance trains. The facilities imply to every female irrespective of their age and whether they are travelling alone or in a group of women passengers, he added.

Giving information, the Union Minister said that 6 berths will be reserved in Sleeper class in long-distance mail and express trains. Let us tell you that many express trains including Rajdhani, Garib Rath, Duronto are included in this list. In the third AC coach of these trains, berths have been reserved for women.

If we talk about sleeper class, then about 7 lower berths have been reserved in it. Apart from this, 4 to 5 lower berths in third AC and 3 to 4 lower berths in air-conditioned 2 tier (2 AC) have been reserved for senior citizens and women.

Apart from this, the Railways has taken many special steps keeping in mind the safety of women. Railways had also started ‘Meri Saheli’, under which women passengers would get security throughout their journey by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).