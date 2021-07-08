From failing in matriculation to becoming a doctor, know the success story of this Odisha medico

Cuttack: Someone has rightly said that where there is a will there is the way. This can be vividly seen from the life of one Jyoti Ranjan, who went on to become a doctor even after failing in matriculation.

In fact, if you know the story of his success, you will know that success always comes after failure.

Jyoti Ranjan reportedly failed in class tenth board exams in 1990. However, he wrote the exam the following year and got first class. Later, he also secured the first position in the Plus Two examinations. After scoring good marks in +2 exams he prepared for medical entrance exam and got admission for his MBBS studies at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla after passing the entrance exam.

Jyoti Ranjan was appointed after passing his MBBS test and now he is working as an Assistant Professor at the Surgery Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Narrating his successful life journey, Dr. Jyoti Ranjan said, “When I gave the matric exam for the first time, I never thought I would fail. My family members, relatives and I felt very sad about my results. However, within a week, I prepared myself mentally to study again and pass the exam.”

“I wrote the 10th exam again after a preparation of seven to eight months. I got first class in the tenth standard. Then I got first class in the Plus Two as well. After scoring good marks in +2 exams I prepared for medical entrance exam and I cleared it,” he added.

While advising the students who want to give up their studies or end their lives due to failure in exams, Dr. Jyoti Ranjan said, “I considered the comments and gossiping of the people about my failure as a challenge. And today, I thank them as it is only because of them I studied again and now I am a doctor. Everyone should consider the exam only a part and not the entire life. They should learn from their failure and never stop until they reach their goals.”

“Parents should not force their children to be competitive. They should not teach the children to become great persons rather become good human beings because if they become good, they will become great automatically,” he requested the parents.

When asked why he chose to be a doctor, he said, “Till my tenth class, I was thinking of becoming a teacher like my father. However, I changed my mind after coming in contact with my uncles and untie and then decided to study medical.”

“I chose the medical profession because the patient comes to the hospitals with all pains, agony, and cry but leave the hospitals with smiles on their face. This gives him self-satisfaction,” he added.