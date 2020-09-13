Chhatrapur: In an unfortunate incident a class 10 student has lost his life while returning home from his friend’s birthday party at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Harishankar Panda, the son of Omkar Panda. he belonged to Berhampur. The boy and his friend had gone to Tampara for a joy ride and while returning he lost his life on the National Highway.

According to sources, Harishankar was wearing a helmet but the alleged vehicle trampled this head, killing him on the spot. His friend is critical and has been admitted in the hospital.

The fire department reached the spot and rescued the critical boy. The police reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.