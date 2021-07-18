Fresh two low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal likely to reduce rainfall deficit in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received deficit rainfall in July. However, the rainfall my increase in coming days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that two low-pressure areas are likely to be formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 21 and July 27.

The meteorological department has forecasted that Odisha would receive good rains from July 23 to July 29 under the influence of these two low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal.

There is a lack of rain in the state now. The situation in 19 districts is dire. The rainy season is almost getting over, but the agricultural activities are yet to begin.

The state has received 27 per cent deficit rainfall since the beginning of June. Bhadrak recorded the lowest rainfall of 18 mm while Koraput district received the highest rainfall of more than 400 mm.

However, it is expected that the deficit rainfall can be compensated with the rain which may occurred under the influence of two low pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Otherwise, the situation will get worse and drought risk cannot be ruled out.