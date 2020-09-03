Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementing the protocol of remand to be followed while lodging an accused in jail.

Santosh Bala, Special Secretary of Home Department, has recently issued a letter containing the approved SOP to the DG & IG of Police, and the DG of Prisons & DCs in this connection.

According to the SOP, the arresting authorities will compulsorily subject newly arrested accused to Covid-19 test — either RT-PCR or rapid antigen test (RAT) depending on the availability of testing facilities in the areas before producing the latter before court and their subsequent remand in judicial custody.

The 8 new protocols are: