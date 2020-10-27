Fresh rain spell to lash Odisha from November 1; Monsoon withdrawal continues

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here has predicted that Odisha will witness a fresh spell of rainfall from November 1 as another low pressure is expected to form over Bay of Bengal by October 29.

The prediction of the Met department came a couple of days after a depression over Bangladesh weakened into Well Marked Low Pressure Area.

A fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around October 29, 2020, informed the Met Centre adding that this would trigger rainfall in the State from November 1.

The weatherman further predicted that such weather condition would continue in the coastal areas of Odisha till November 3.

On the other hand, the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Nuapada districts and some parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal , Kalahandi , Nabarangpur and Koraput districts of Interior Odisha yesterday.

According to the Met department, the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon now passes through Lat. 27°N/Long.90°E, Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ghatshila, Keonjhargarh, Nowrangpur, Elluru, Nalgonda, Nanded, Nasik, Dahanu, Lat.20°N/Long.65°E and Lat.20°N/Long.60°E.

Conditions are becoming favorable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from rest parts of Odisha during next 48 hours and also from entire country around October 28, it added.