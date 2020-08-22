Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal around August 23.

The weatherman said that due to steep pressure gradient, strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely over North Bay Bengal and along and off Odisha coast.

Meanwhile, Yellow warning has been issued for five districts. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj today.

Likewise, Yellow warning also has been issued for Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jajpur districts as heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts on August 23.