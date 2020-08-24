Heavy rain
Fresh Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal; Heavy Rainfall Alert In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal today.

Under the impact of the low pressure heavy rainfall likely to occur in the South and interior parts of the State from today to till August 26.

The weatherman has issued yellow warning for six districts. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Puri and Kandhamal today. 

