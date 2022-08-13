Fresh low-pressure area likely to form over north BoB, to intensify into depression by Aug 14

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a fresh low pressure system is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours.

The system is likely to further intensify into a depression in the subsequent 24 hours by August 14, 2022, according to IMD.

An orange warning has been issued for 14 districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The districts are Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

While yellow warning has been alerted for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.