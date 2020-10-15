Fresh low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal by October 9, says Met Dept

Bhbaneswar: A fresh Low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around 19th October, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Recently, the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal had crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada which had triggered heavy rainfall in Odisha.

The Met Dept, in its midday bulletin today, forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Kandhamal in Odisha during next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara in the state during the period.

The weathermen also issued yellow weather warning for all these districts.