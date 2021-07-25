Fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed by July 28; Yellow warning issued for several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday informed that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by July 28.

The weatherman, meanwhile, issued a yellow warning for a total of 18 districts of Odisha saying that heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 8.30 am tomorrow.

The 18 districts which are expected to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Khurda, Puri, Kandhamal and Nayagarh.

