Fresh Cyclonic Circulation Expected over Bay of Bengal, Heavy rain to lash Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its midday weather bulletin on Saturday, forecasting the potential formation of a fresh cyclonic circulation in the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12th.

According to the bulletin, the Monsoon Trough at mean sea level is currently passing through several regions, including Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Guna, Mandla, Pendra Road, Jharsuguda, Digha, and extending east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal, reaching up to 3.1 kilometers above mean sea level.

Simultaneously, light to moderate rain and thundershowers have already occurred in several districts of Odisha. The notable rainfall recorded in centimeters includes Alipingal (Jagatsinghpur district) at 5 cm, Jagatsinghpur (Jagatsinghpur district) at 5 cm, Chendipada (Angul district) at 4 cm, Puri (Puri district) at 4 cm, and several others across various districts.

As the weather system continues to develop, Odisha is expected to experience a prolonged wet spell over the next five days. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are predicted across most areas of the state. Starting from the morning of September 11th, some districts may witness thunderstorms with lightning, while others could experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for these districts, indicating the possibility of adverse weather conditions.

Here’s the IMD’s weather forecast and warning for the next five days:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 12.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, and Kandhamal.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 13.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) 1)Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada.

2) Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Boudh, and Dhenkanal.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 14.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, and Jajpur.