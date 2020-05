Fresh COVID19 case detected in Odisha; Positive case tally rises to 163

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported one more COVID19 case today, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

As per the data shared by the Health Department, the fresh coronavirus case has been detected from Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

With the new case, the positive case tally rises in the State rose to 163.

More details awaited.