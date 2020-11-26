Fresh 47 Covid Cases Including 38 Local Contacts Reported In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Fresh 47 Covid positive cases have been reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today.

The BMC in its twitter handle informed that out of the total 47 news positive cases, 38 are local contacts while the rest 9 cases have been detected from the quarantine centres.

The City Civic body also informed that 54 more patients recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Here are the details:

