Cuttack: As many as 302 residents of Cuttack city have been diagnosed with COVID 19 in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

According to the data shared by the CMC, a total of 302 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus which included 81 cases have been reported from the containment zones, 118 local contact cases and 103 home quarantine cases.

Another 158 COVID patients recovered in the CMC area.

Here is the complete list: