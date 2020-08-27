russian study water kills coronavirus

Fresh 302 positive cases reported in Cuttack city; 158 COVID patients recovered

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 302 residents of Cuttack city have been diagnosed with COVID 19 in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

According to the data shared by the CMC, a total of 302 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus which included 81 cases have been reported from the containment zones, 118 local contact cases and 103 home quarantine cases.

Another 158 COVID patients recovered in the CMC area.

Here is the complete list:

You might also like
State

3 dead as Odisha faces flood-like situation

State

7th Pay Commission: Apply soon for this central government job to get salary up to Rs…

State

Odisha Reports 2510 Covid-19 Recovery Cases

State

Success story of woman dairy farmer Kiranbala from Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7