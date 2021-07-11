Fresh 249 local contacts, 67 quarantine cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A total of 316 new COVID positive cases including 249 local contacts and 67 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, the active cases in Bhubaneswar rose to 1157 with the detection of 316 new positive cases. Likewise, the recovery number touched 93707 as 339 more patients recovered from the virus.

The civic body also informed that as many as eight patients also succumbed to COVID taking the death toll to 511.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area:

COVID positive in Bhubaneswar

