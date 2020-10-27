Fresh 1247 COVID-19 Cases Detected In Odisha; Check Complete List

Bhubaneswar: Fresh 1247 COVID-19 cases detected from 29 districts of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the State I & PR Department in Twitter posts.

A total of 729 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres and the rest 518 are local contact cases.

With 206 new cases, Khurda district recorded the highest number of positive cases today. This was followed by Cuttack with 105 cases and Sundergarh with 96 cases.

However, Gajapati district reported zero coronavirus positive case.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 69

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 32

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 68

6. Boudh: 37

7. Cuttack: 105

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Ganjam: 17

11. Jagatsinghpur: 54

12. Jajpur: 32

13. Jharsuguda: 35

14. Kalahandi: 40

15. Kandhamal: 11

16. Kendrapara: 49

17. Keonjhar: 41

18. Khurda: 206

19. Koraput: 26

20. Malkangiri: 11

21. Mayurbhanj: 71

22. Nabarangpur: 12

23. Nayagarh: 14

24. Nuapada: 38

25. Puri: 22

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 24

28. Sonepur: 18

29. Sundargarh: 96

30. State Pool: 29

New Recoveries: 2003

Cumulative Tested: 4385259

Positive: 283942

Recovered: 266105

Active Cases: 16512