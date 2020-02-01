Freight carrier derails in Sambalpur, train service affected

Sambalpur: At least one carriage of a freight carrier derailed near Sambalpur City Railway Station on Saturday.

The incident which took place at around 12 noon on Talache-Bilashpur rail line, hit movement of trains through the trains for a few hours.

While the cause of the derailment is not known, several trains running from Jharsuguda via City Station including Rajdhani Express were diverted through Sambalpur post the derailment and the restoration work was undertaken by the ATR team of Railway Department.

Sambalpur DRM Pradeep Kumar supervised the rescue and restoration work by rushing to the spot subsequently.