Bhubaneswar: Veteran freedom fighter and former Rajya Sabha MP,  Bhabani Charan Patnaik has been admitted to the Capital Hospital here in Odisha after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Wednesday.

97-year-old Patnaik was admitted to the govt-run hospital after he had complained cardiac problem, sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his concern over the illness of veteran freedom fighter and directed to form a medical team led by Director of the hospital as to monitor the latter’s health condition.

Born on May 11,1922 at Andhia village in Puri district, the veteran leader was elected as the Member of Rajya Sabha from Odisha in 1961, 1966 and 1978.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2018.

