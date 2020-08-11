Free Of Cost COVID Testing In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: With the steady rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be conducting Rapid Antigen Test from today.

The testing centres has been set up in nine Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC’s) & Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Citizens of the Capital willing for COVID-19 testing may kindly approach the following centres.

  • UPHC, Niladri Vihar
  • UPHC, Unit-3
  • UPHC, Pokhariput
  • UPHC, Unit-8
  • UPHC, Unit-9
  • UPHC, Saheed Nagar
  • UPHC, Patia
  • UPHC, Dumduma
  • UPHC, Unit-4

BMC via twitter urged citizens home isolation will be allowed by after due procedure. Only in some cases like old age, persons with comorbid conditions or slum related positive persons are admitted in covid facilities.

The Rapid-Antigen testing by BMC will be completely free of cost.

You might also like
State

Odisha COVID-19 death count rises to 296, ten succumb in a day

State

1341 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 48,796

State

2 Bike-borne Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Bhubaneswar

State

Giant Fish Weighing 1000 Kg Spotted In Odisha’s Hirakud Dam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7