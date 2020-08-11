Bhubaneswar: With the steady rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be conducting Rapid Antigen Test from today.

The testing centres has been set up in nine Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC’s) & Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Citizens of the Capital willing for COVID-19 testing may kindly approach the following centres.

UPHC, Niladri Vihar

UPHC, Unit-3

UPHC, Pokhariput

UPHC, Unit-8

UPHC, Unit-9

UPHC, Saheed Nagar

UPHC, Patia

UPHC, Dumduma

UPHC, Unit-4

BMC via twitter urged citizens home isolation will be allowed by after due procedure. Only in some cases like old age, persons with comorbid conditions or slum related positive persons are admitted in covid facilities.

The Rapid-Antigen testing by BMC will be completely free of cost.