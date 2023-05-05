Free laptop scheme in Odisha: Application deadline extended, apply now

Good news for the students who could not apply for free laptops to be provided by the Odisha government. The State government has extended the last date to apply for the free laptops.

A total of 14972 Plus Two students have been selected from different districts of Odisha for the free laptops for the year 2022. April 30 was the last date to apply for the free laptop. However, the State government has extended the deadline to apply for free laptops under the Biju Sashaktikara Yojana.

The last date for application for Financial Assistance to meritorious 12th pass-out students for the purchase of Laptop (Laptop DBT Scheme,2021 ) has been extended up to May 31, 2023.

The meritorious students will be given financial assistance to purchase laptops under the Biju Sashaktikara Yojana.

Click here to see the list of the students who are eligible to get the free laptops from the State government.

It is to be noted here that the Naveen Patnaik government has launched the Biju Sashaktikara Yojana with the aim to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to the meritorious students so that they can purchase laptops and use them for their study purposes.

Eligibility Criteria to get free laptops under Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana:

The students must be from Odisha and must be studying in any Odisha Government School.

The students must have obtained 70% or more marks in the final examination.

The students should not be below 18 years of age or above 25 year old.

Documents Required for Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana:

Address Proof

Aadhar card

Education Certificates

Mark sheet of 12th standard

Age proof

Caste certificate

Know how to apply for free laptops under Odisha Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana:

Click here to visit the state scholarship portal.

Now, clip on the laptop DBT option.

As you click, a new page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the login details if you are not registered on the portal.

Or click on the new student? register here option.

Now, the registration form will be displayed.

Enter the registration details.

Then, log in with your details.

Enter the details in the newly opened application form and click on the submit option.