Free entry for musical extravaganza at DOT FEST on these days!

Bhubaneswar: Now, you need not to book tickets to enjoy the musical extravaganza sitting at DOT FEST in Bhubaneswar as it has been decided to make it free for all.

According to reports, the organisers of DOT FEST announced that people can now occupy the chair freely to see the cultural event today and tomorrow. Earlier, the visitor had to pay for the Platinum, Gold and Sliver seats ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1000.

Sniti Mishra, Lisa Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, and rapper Big Deal are slated to perform today while Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Louis Banks, Gorge Brooks, Gwyneth Wentink and Ojas Adhiya will enthrall the audience tomorrow.

Dot FEST is being organized by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Odisha Tourism on the sideline of the Hockey World Cup.

The city festival will continue till January 29 and several Bollywood celebrities along with local artistes are scheduled to perform during the cultural event which has a seating arrangement for 7,600 people along with standing arrangements.