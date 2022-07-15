Free Covid booster for people in 18-59 age group from today

Bhubaneswar: The free Covid booster shots will be given to people in the age group of 18-59 years from today at all government vaccination centres.

“It will start from today and continue for the next 75 days. We will ll try to vaccinate all the citizens between 18-59 years of age,” said Bijay Panigrahi, Director, Family Welfare & Nodal Officer Vaccination.

People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Covid booster vaccination: How to register for ‘precaution dose’ on the Cowin portal or using the Aarogya Setu

Open cowin.gov.in or in the Aarogya Setu app, go to the Cowin tab, and tap on the vaccination tab.

Log in using the mobile number used for previous vaccination registration. Then enter the OTP. Only up to 4 people can be registered using the same mobile number on the Cowin portal.

Those who have not been vaccinated so far will have to get their first two doses first by registering themselves.

Those who are fully vaccinated and eligible for precaution dose, the system will show the slots for Precaution Dose in the Appointments Module.

Tap on the ‘Precaution dose’ tab and then choose appointments.

Choose the appointment based on your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment. The appointment should get confirmed and details can be downloaded from the app.

There are about 3,000 government covid vaccination centers in Odisha. As many as 2,65,85,000 beneficiaries are in the 18-59 age group category out of which 1,50,000 beneficiaries have taken the booster dose. Both online and offline arrangements have been done for the 75-day free vaccination drive.

Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra asked the officials to conduct vaccination of students of the above age group in various engineering colleges, hostels, higher educational institutes as well as in urban areas in a massive way.

Medical colleges and district administrations were asked to set up separate Covid-19 wards in public hospitals and be in all readiness for enhancing the number of beds as per requirement.

Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal has asked the officials for the proper execution of village and panchayat-wise vaccination programmes in rural areas and ward-wise in urban areas.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena suggested involving health workers, Anganwadi workers, public representatives, voluntary organizations and women’s self-help groups in the vaccination drive.