Free Covid booster dose to continue in Odisha: Health Director Vijay Panigrahi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to provide the free COVID booster dose to its residents even though the deadline is over by September 30. This was informed by Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi today.

While speaking about it, Bijay Panigrahi said that the booster dose was provided to the people of the age group of 18-59 free of cost between July 15 and September 30. A total of 1,21,50,000 doses of vaccines were given during this period of time. Earlier, people who are above 60-year-old were given the booster dose freely. However, the free vaccination would continue across the State even though the deadline ended yesterday.

He also advised the people of the State to stay alert as the festive season has already started. The interest of the people to be inoculated with the booster dose has decreased as the number of new COVID infections has come down in the State.

Odisha tops the list of the Indian States who have given the maximum booster dose to their residents and the State has another 3.5 lakh doses of the vaccines, informed the health director.