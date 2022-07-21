Free Covid booster dose in 3 shopping malls of Bhubaneswar from today

Bhubaneswar: In order to speed up COVID booster vaccination drive in capital city of Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the facility to three shopping malls.

BMC informed about the free COVID booster dose which will be given in at three new centres including Symphony Mall at Rudrapur under North Zone of BMC, DN-Regalia Mall at Patrapada under South-West Zone and Esplanade One Mall at Rasulgarh under South-East Zone from today.

The vaccination dose will be administered from 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm at these malls. The people can book their slots at cowin.gov.in.

Free #COVID Precaution Dose will start in Shopping Malls of Bhubaneswar. To speed up the free Precaution Dose drive, Team BMC has opened 3 new centres inside the Shopping Malls. Book slots at https://t.co/yKRvzUqhyk, booking will start at around 7.30 pm today pic.twitter.com/R8XhBrLrtc — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 20, 2022

Notably, people in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.