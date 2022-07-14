Free Covid-19 booster for people in 18-59 age group from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The free Covid booster shots will be given to people in the age group of 18-59 years from tomorrow and will be available for 75 days.

“As the number of infections in Odisha continues to rise, the focus is being given for vaccinating people of all age groups,” informed Department of Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

About 98% of children aged 12 to 14 have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine while 72% of children have received the second dose. Likewise, about 92% of children aged 15 to 17 have been given the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 82% of children have received the second dose.

Similarly, 96% of people above 18-years of age have been given the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 90 % of people have received the second dose. Hence, the emphasis is being given to the precautionary dose. Around 28% of Covid warriors, front-line workers, health workers, and people above 60-years-age.

People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

There are about 3,000 government covid vaccination centers in Odisha. “If the vaccine is given free of cost, the state will lack stock of vaccine soon,” said Panigrahi.

As many as 2,65,85,000 beneficiaries are in the 18-59 age group category out of which 1,50,000 beneficiaries have taken the booster dose. About 99% of people in this age group have not yet taken the booster dose till now.

Both online and offline arrangements have been done for the 75-day free vaccination drive. Currently, the health department has not received any written instructions. However, there is a meeting with the Center today in which discussions will take place regarding the free vaccination from tomorrow, added Health and Family Welfare Director.