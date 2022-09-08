Fraud godman in Bhubaneswar: uploads nudes, blackmails girls!

Bhubaneswar: A fraud godman in the Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has been arrested by the Commissionerate police on Thursday for various kinds of illegal cyber activities. The godman based in Bhubaneswar used to create fake Facebook IDs of girls, upload nude pictures and then blackmail them.

In this particular case according to reports, the godman identified as Parikshit Nayak alias Kalia Das had allegedly fallen in love with a minor girl. When the girl refused to reciprocate his love, he started blackmailing her and her family. It is noteworthy that, he had created a fake Facebook account in her name and uploaded nude pictures.

Reliable reports suggest that, the fraud godman then demanded money and blackmailed the girl and her family with dire consequences. The family of the girl then lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar.

The godman had allegedly taken a house on rent in Bhubaneswar under the false identity of Kalia Das. He was however a resident of Angul district in Odisha. He was the bhakt of a popular religious sect in India said reliable reports. He used to target girls between 17 to 25 years of age.

This is a preliminary report, further details in this regard is awaited.