Fraud director cheats multiple models in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A fraud director has allegedly looted multiple models in capital city of Odisha promising them of shows in web channel. The fraudster has been identified as Avinash Rout of Mandua in Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, one Anupriya Chand had alleged that Avinash had promised to offer her one shows in his web channel and asked her for Rs 3,200 to confirm the same. He also said that a payment of Rs 18,000 will be given in two parts.

Avinash had claimed himself as a renowned Bollywood director and the owner of a web channel ‘bollywood 24 news’. As many as 10 girls and eight boys have been looted of more than one lakh rupees, added reports.

Recently, he sent Anupriya a fake screenshot of Rs 1,80,000 claiming it to be the advance payment. Anupriya has filed a complaint against him at Airport Police Station, Bhubaneswar. Based on the complaint, the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

Also read: Odisha: Commissionerate Police arrests two for SIM swap fraud