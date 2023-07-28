Fox attack in Soro of Odisha, man critical

Soro: A man has allegedly been a victim of a mad fox attack in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha on Friday, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Dalong village of Khira police station. The man has been bitten so badly by the fox that he has been rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Earlier on July 17, as many as 30 people have been attacked by a fox in a span of just two day in Aul block of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

Reportedly, people were afraid to step out of their homes. Whenever they are stepping out of the houses, they are forced to carry sticks so that they can defend themselves.

Atleast 30 people including many Bolbam devotees who were traveling to Akhandalmani have been bitten and injured in the fox attack in Kendarpara.

People from other areas of the district including Niala, Gaudapatna, Shasan, Shalianch, Gopalajiu Patna were injured due to fox bites.

As the fox come out and attack suddenly, there is severe panic in the village. The Aul Health Center has been provided with preventive vaccines for fox bite victims. Along with this, the local residents have demanded protection from the clutches of the fox.