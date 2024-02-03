Four youths killed in car accident while returning from marriage feast in Cuttack

Athagarh: Four youths were killed after the car they were traveling lost balance and crashed into a house near Gadadharpur under Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha. The accident took place on Bindhani Maa road late Friday night.

According to reports, the four youths were returning from a marriage feast in Koilikanya village when the accident took place. They were killed after their car crashed into a house. The four youths are likely friends.

The identity of the four youths has not been known yet. Further reports about the incident are awaited.