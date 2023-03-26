Four youths attempt to loot bus at gun point in Odisha

Boudh: As many as four youth, under the influence of alcohol, attempted to loot a passenger bus at gun and knife points in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

Driver of a passenger bus named ‘Dakhinakali’ had reportedly parked the vehicle at Boudh Bus Stand. In the meantime, four youths, who were drunk, entered the bus and threatened the driver with an aim to loot the bus.

The miscreants asked the driver to drive the bus to Balangir by showing him knives and guns. They also threatened him to kill if he does not obey them,

However, the driver raised an alarm following which crowd gathered at the spot and caught one of the youths while other three managed to escape from the site.

Police reached the spot after getting information and started a probe by detaining the youth, whom the locals handed over.