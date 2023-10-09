Four tiger cubs born in Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: Four tiger cubs were born at the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha recently. These new guests were witnessed in the T-17 area of the Reserve.

As per reports, the forest officials cited these tiger cubs when they were patrolling in the T-17 area of the Tiger Reserve. Of course, as per information these cubs have taken birth a few day before and as of now they have a little bit grown up. This has been informed by Range officer Sisir Behera in a tweet.

Accordingly, the number tigers have increased in Similipal Reserve. Simlipal National Park derives its name from the abundance of red silk cotton trees growing in the area.

It is to be noted that Similipal Tiger Reserve is home to Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, gaur, and chausingha.