Four teachers from Odisha get National Teachers’ Award 2023

New Delhi: As many as four of teachers from Odisha received the National Teachers’ Award 2023 from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan here on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The four teachers from Odisha who received the prestigious award are Subhash Chandra Rout, Rabinarayan Sahu, Sekhar Kar Sharma and Sunita Singh. They were among 75 teachers who were selected for the coveted award this year.

Apart from these four teachers, another teacher from Odisha namely Sudhansu Panda also received the award. However, Panda is currently working in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.

Subhash Chandra Rout introduced innovative practices like Saturday Zero period activities, low-cost TLM, My Book My Buddy etc. that helped students immensely while Rabinarayan Sahu is a Training Officer of the Electrician trade in a Special ITI for PWDs. He has trained over 300 trainees who have been recruited by ISRO, DRDO, Indian Railways, Nalco, etc.

Likewise, Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma takes virtual classes on Doordarshan Edusat and YouTube. He developed slides on the entire science syllabus of Class IX-X in Odia. He developed FLN supplementary materials as well.

Similarly, Sunita Singh is an Assistant Training Officer of IoT Technician Smart City in a Govt. ITI. She has trained over 200 trainees. She visits schools, slums, etc. to encourage enrolment of females in ITIs.