Four Suspects Detained For Looting Gold On Pretext Of Cleaning Ornaments In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Police in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly looting gold ornaments from people on the pretext of cleaning them.

Police informed that the looters used to visit different villages on the outskirt of the State Capital City and ran away after getting gold ornaments on the pretext of cleaning.

The police could not take any step as the locals were not able to provide any proof of their allegations.

However, as soon as the suspects visited a village under the Nandankanan Police station limits today, the locals caught hold of them and handed them over to the cops.

Police said to have detained them for interrogation.

