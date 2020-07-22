Bhubaneswar: Four newly elected members of Rajya Sabha from Odisha will take oath at 11 am today in the Parliament House of New Delhi.

The elected Upper house members of the Parliament from Odisha who will take oath are: Subash Chandra Singh, Sujit Kumar, Munna Khan and Mamata Mohanty.

According to reports, the prominent members were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the state in the election held on 26th March. But in the context of the nationwide travel restrictions on account of the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, their oath taking ceremony was put on hold.

It is worthwhile to mention here that total 61 members were recently elected to Rajya Sabha from 20 states, out of which 4 are from Odisha.All the newly-elected MPs will take their oath in the House chamber following social distancing norms of COVID-19.