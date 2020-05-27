Four more test Covid-19 positive in Odisha’s Subarnapur
Sonepur: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Subarnapur district on Thursday. With this, the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in the district has risen to five.
In a tweet, Subarnapur District Collector said, two COVID19 positive cases have been reported from Sonepur block and one each from Tarbha and Dunguripali blocks.
All four persons have been shifted to Covid Health Centre, he added.
4 more positive cases have been detected today in Sonepur District. Two from Sonepur block, one each from Tarbha and Dunguripali. All were staying at TMC and are being shifted to Covid Health Centre. No need to panic
— Collector Subarnapur (@DM_Subarnapur) May 27, 2020