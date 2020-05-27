Four more test Covid-19 positive in Odisha's Subarnapur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sonepur: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Subarnapur district  on  Thursday. With this, the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in the district has risen to five.

In a tweet, Subarnapur District Collector said, two  COVID19 positive cases have been reported from Sonepur block and one each from Tarbha and Dunguripali blocks.

All four persons have been shifted to Covid Health Centre, he added.

 

 

