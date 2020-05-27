Sonepur: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Subarnapur district on Thursday. With this, the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in the district has risen to five.

In a tweet, Subarnapur District Collector said, two COVID19 positive cases have been reported from Sonepur block and one each from Tarbha and Dunguripali blocks.

All four persons have been shifted to Covid Health Centre, he added.