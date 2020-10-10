Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has decided to run four more Special Trains through and from East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

PURI-VALSAD SPECIAL VIA ANGUL-JHARSUGUDA-BILASPUR & JABALPUR

09209/09210 Valsad-Puri-Valsad weekly express will leave from alsad on every Thursday w.e.f. 15th October, 2020 and will leave from Puri on every Sunday w.e.f. 18th October, 2020 till further advice. This train will run on the path, timings and stoppages of 22909/22910 Vuri-Valsad-Puri Super Fast Express having stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Champa, Bilaspur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni South, Jabalpur, Pipariya, Itarshi, Bhopal, Maksi, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara and Surat between Puri and Valsad from both the directions.

SECUNDERABAD-SHALIMAR SPECIAL VIA RAYANAPADU & GUNADALA

02774/02773 Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad Special will leave from Secunderabad at 0540hrs on every Tuesday w.e.f. 13th October and will leave from Shalimar at 1605hrs on every Wednesday w.e.f. 14th October, 2020 having stoppages at Warangal, Rayanapadu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachhi between Secunderabad & Shalimar from both the directions.

SECUNDERABAD-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL

02784/02783 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special will leave Secunderabad at 1750hrs on every Saturday w.e.f. 17th October and will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1855hrs on every Sunday w.e.f. 18th October, 2020 having stoppages at Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from both the directions.

TIRUPATI-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL

02708/02707 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam- Tirupati Special will leave Tirupati at 2150hrs on every Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays w.e.f. 14th October and will leave from Visakhapatnam at 2225hrs on every Thursdays, Saturdays & Mondays w.e.f. 17th October, 2020 having stoppages at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from both the directions.