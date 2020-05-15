Four more Shramik special trains to arrive in Odisha on May 16

Four more Shramik special trains to arrive in Odisha on May 16

Bhubaneswar: Four more Shramik Special trains carrying migrant workers from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will arrive in Odisha on Saturday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed on Friday.

Tomorrow, one train will arrive at Jagannathpur railway station from Surat, two trains at Balasore station one each from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Kurnool Town in Andhra Pradesh and one train at Khurda Road from Chennai, it said.

Besides, as many as six trains including two trains from Surat to Jagganathpur, one from Coimbatore/Tamilnadu to Bhadrak, one from Morbi/Gujarat to Balasore, one from Bibinagar/Telangana to Balasore and one from Namburu/Andhra Pradesh to Balasore are scheduled to reach their destinations today.

The ECoR also said that as many as 43 Odisha bound Shramik Special trains have been dealt till May 14.

More than one lakh people stranded across the country arrived in the state via bus, trains and other vehicles so far.