Four more gates of Odisha’s Hirakud dam closed

Sambalpur: Authorities of Hirakud dam decided to close four more sluice gates of the reservoir as entry of water has reduced.

Currently, floodwater is being discharged through 36 gates and the current inflow 4,94,094 cusec/second while the outflow is 6,65,624 cusec/second

The water level in dam now stands 627.29 ft 9,23,750 cusec water flowing through Munduli.

The dam authorities had opened as many as 46 gates to release the flood water but they closed 10 gates in phase manner after inflow of water came down.