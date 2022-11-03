Four more days to Baliyatra 2022, ORMAS may grab the limelight

Cuttack: Four more days remain for the historical Baliyatra which is scheduled to start on November 8 after a gap of two years due to Covid.

Special arrangements are being made relating to the ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society) stalls in Baliyatra 2022.

The number of stalls of ORMAS have been increased to as many as 450, in the last year that Baliyatra had been organized there were 380 stores.

As many as 14 states from all over India are scheduled to set shop in Baliyatra in the ORMAS enclosure.

Famous food products of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab will be available along with traditional Odia food items.

A special package called “Katakia Products” shall be available in as many as 80 stores in the ORMAS enclosure in Baliyatra.

The “Katakia Products” will consist of various famous products all across Cuttack district. It is worth mentioning that, as many as 240 SHGs (Self Help Groups) are expected to set up stalls in Baliyatra.

According to reports, in the last Baliyatra that is in the year 2019 there was a financial transaction of as much as 15 crores. This year there is a business target of 25 crores.

A senior officer of ORMAS Bipin Rout, has given the above information while interacting with media persons today.