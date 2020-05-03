coronavirus

Four More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Four more patients have cured from COVID-19 in Odisha, informed the State Health Department on Sunday.

In a Tweet, Health & Family Welfare Department said, “Four more patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. They include three from Bhadrak district and one from Balasore district.”

Odisha’s recovered cases now stand at 60″, it added.

So far, as many as 160 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. One person died of COVID-19, while 60 persons have been cured of the disease and discharged from the designated hospitals, taking the active cases tally to 101.

