Dhenkanal: In what could be considered as a huge success, Dhenkanal police in Odisha has busted a looters’ gang and arrested four of its members on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused persons from Kamakhyanagar area of the district and seized one gun, two live bullets, three sharp weapons, nine mobile phones, two ATM cards, one bank passbook, three vehicle number plates, a motorcycle, and Rs 10,000 from their possessions.

While briefing the media, Kamakhyanagar SDPO informed that all of them are involved in several cases of loots which took place in different districts like Dhenkanal, Angul, and Jajpur.

“While investigating a case of robbery in which some miscreants had looted cash from the owner of a petrol pump in Pandua on June 1, 2020, we arrested four persons. The arrested persons are Sanjay Swain, Sushant Naik, Anirudh Naik and Sunil Naik,” said SDPO.

“During interrogation they confessed their involvement in several robbery cases,. We are also trying to find out others’ involvement in the case,” he added.