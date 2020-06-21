Four members of looters gang arrested in Dhenkanal

Four members of looters gang arrested in Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: In what could be considered as a huge success, Dhenkanal police in Odisha has busted a looters’ gang and arrested four of its members on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused persons from Kamakhyanagar area of the district and seized one gun, two live bullets, three sharp weapons, nine mobile phones, two ATM cards, one bank passbook, three vehicle number plates, a motorcycle, and Rs 10,000 from their possessions.

While briefing the media, Kamakhyanagar SDPO informed that all of them are involved in several cases of loots which took place in different districts like Dhenkanal, Angul, and Jajpur.

“While investigating a case of robbery in which some miscreants had looted cash from the owner of a petrol pump in Pandua on June 1, 2020, we arrested four persons. The arrested persons are Sanjay Swain, Sushant Naik, Anirudh Naik and Sunil Naik,” said SDPO.

“During interrogation they confessed their involvement in several robbery cases,. We are also trying to find out others’ involvement in the case,” he added.

You might also like
State

College students from Odisha’s Bargarh develop home delivery App

State

Odia CRPF jawan dies in Bihar

State

186 COVID patients get well in Odisha

State

Mo Bus services to be extended to Pipili from Rath Yatra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.