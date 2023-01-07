Four members of Irani Gang arrested from Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: The special squad of Commissionerate police have arrested four member of Irani gang and recovered 5 bikes and 17 gold chains from them in Raipur of Chhatisgarh.

The gang have registered 20 criminal cases against them in different police stations.

The network of this gang has spread its tentacles in Jharkhand, Bihar Madhya Pradesh, Uttar-Pradesh and also in North East. This gang avoids staying at any place for a long time and uses four wheelers to leave a city after executing the loot.

They were in the most wanted list of Odisha and West-Bengal. The gang members prey on women preferably walking down a lonely street.

It was a big challenge for the Odisha police to nab the Irani gang members.

While a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant Sections of IPC, they have been court forwarded said sources.