Four members of a family found dead inside house in Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: The bodies of four members of one family were found inside a closed house at Jamdola village under Bheden block of Bargarh district on Sunday.

According to reports, the dead bodies were of a man, his wife and their two children. Two of the four were found hanging while the dead bodies of the other two persons were found lying inside the room.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Seshadeb Meher, his 48-year-old wife Khireshwari, and their two children 28-year-old Arabinda Meher and 20-year-old Shibani Meher.

The cause of their death is yet to be known. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether it was a murder or a suicide.

As per sources, the neighbors of the family detected a foul smell from the house, which raised suspicion that something is wrong in the house as it was locked and the family was not seen for last few days. So, they informed the police about the house.

On being informed, Bheden Police IIC Sangita Mohapatra along with her team reached the village and broke open the locked house. All this was carried out in presence of the Magistrate. The police team recovered all four bodies from the dark room inside the house emitting foul smell. The police suspect that the deaths of the family members might have occurred a few days ago.

Investigating is underway. The house has been sealed and the body has been sent for post-mortem.