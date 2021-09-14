Four killed, one missing due to heavy rain in Odisha

By WCE 5
rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the death of one more person due to wall collapse on Tuesday, the death toll due to the heavy rains in Odisha has risen to four, officials said.

As per the situation report prepared by Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena’s office, the death was reported from Ganjam district while one person is missing in Nischintakoili block of Cuttack.

On Monday, two deaths in Kendrapara district due to wall collapse and one in Khordha due to drowning were reported.

Over 20.46 lakh people in 111 blocks and 27 urban local bodies of 20 districts have been affected due to the heavy rainfall.

The government has evacuated 13,534 persons from affected areas in seven districts while 2, 870 houses have been damaged in the rain, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Jena has asked all District Collectors to submit damage reports by September 22.

“Assessment of damage to the properties in different sectors such as houses, agriculture (crop loss of 33 per cent & above), sand cast of agriculture land, loss of cattle, etc and enumeration of beneficiaries have to be taken up on priority so that the assistance as per norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be paid to the affected persons expeditiously to enable them to repair/reconstruct their houses and restore livelihood,” he said in a letter.

(IANS)

Also read: Heavy rainfall in Odisha: Flood water disrupts communication in various areas

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi worker in Vigilance net, assets worth over Rs 4 crore…

State

4 contractual DRDO staff held for espionage charges in Odisha

State

3 of family die after falling into well in Odisha’s Subarnapur district

State

Hardcore Maoist Dubashi Shankar carrying Rs 20 lakh bounty on head arrested in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online